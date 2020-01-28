Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to Hold

Written by × January 28, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

GSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.30 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Clarus Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,121 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,742,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*