Zacks Investment Research Lowers Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

GSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.30 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Clarus Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,121 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,742,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

