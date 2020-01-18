Zacks Investment Research Lowers Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) to Hold

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HABT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of HABT opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Habit Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.79 million, a P/E ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 305.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 29.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 114.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 52.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 106,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 38.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 109,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Habit Restaurants (HABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com