Zacks Investment Research Lowers HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of HENDERSON LD DE/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813. HENDERSON LD DE/S has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.96.

HENDERSON LD DE/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

