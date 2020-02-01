Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HTBK. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 192,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,657. The firm has a market cap of $686.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,561,000. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 227,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 156,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com