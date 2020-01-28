Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. 1,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,158. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $982.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 557,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

