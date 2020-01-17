Zacks Investment Research Lowers Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Hold

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INVE. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Identiv stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

