Zacks Investment Research Lowers IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) to Hold

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is in the business of mining, refining and the marketing of platinum group metals, especially platinum, as well as nickel, copper and cobalt. Implats is also involved in the secondary sourcing of material through Impala Refining Services which enables it to capitalise on the group’s competitive advantages in processing and refining. The group’s operations on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (Impala Platinum, Marula Platinum, the Leeuwkop project and Two Rivers) and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe (Zimplats and Mimosa) give it a significant base of attributable reserve and resource ounces of platinum. Implats also has investments in Aquarius Platinum Limited and its subsidiary Aquarius Platinum (South Africa) Limited which have PGM operations in southern Africa. There are also offshore exploration projects in Botswana, Mozambique, Madagascar and Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

