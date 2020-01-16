Zacks Investment Research Lowers J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HSBC downgraded J D Wetherspoon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock remained flat at $$94.77 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 0. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $89.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com