Zacks Investment Research Lowers LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. 17,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,738. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $83,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in LivaNova by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LivaNova by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 720.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LivaNova by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

