Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mark-Cali have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. Further, the trend in estimate revisions for the current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. In December, as part of its decision to offload the entire sub-urban office portfolio, Mack-Cali announced that it will sell Parsippany and Giralda office properties for $288.5 million. It plans to complete the sale of the entire suburban office portfolio in 2020. Although, Mark-Cali is transforming itself by focusing on waterfront and transit-based office holdings and luxury multifamily portfolio, such plans involve significant upfront costs and will likely restrain its profit margin in the short run, while high disposal activity is likely to have a dilutive impact on its earnings in the near term.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mack Cali Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

CLI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.26. 6,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.06. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

