Zacks Investment Research Lowers Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) to Hold

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

MEET traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,954. Meet Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $405.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 million. Analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEET. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Meet Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Meet Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

