Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Hold

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.59. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $271.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,510.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1,089.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $7,674,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

