Zacks Investment Research Lowers MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.67.

MGPI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.06. 149,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $579.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 398,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 219,691 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 230,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 182,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares during the period.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

