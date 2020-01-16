Zacks Investment Research Lowers Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MPAA stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 65,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,529. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $416.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

