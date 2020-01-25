Zacks Investment Research Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Hold

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Natera stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 558,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.35. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,876,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $3,769,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,255 shares of company stock valued at $11,303,217 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natera by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Natera by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Natera by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

