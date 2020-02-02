Zacks Investment Research Lowers Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Gas Services Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 51,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $147.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.22.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,580 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 111,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

