Zacks Investment Research Lowers Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

