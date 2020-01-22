Zacks Investment Research Lowers Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.13.

OSMT opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $301.65 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com