Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) to Sell

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). As a group, research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, Director Vida Ventures, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00. Also, CFO Daniel Lochner bought 6,300 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Insiders bought a total of 787,800 shares of company stock worth $12,438,256 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $9,048,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $9,141,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $144,814,000. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

