Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

PEBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. 1,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,856. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $721.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Insiders sold a total of 12,106 shares of company stock worth $396,882 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com