Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to Sell

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $491.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $104,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

