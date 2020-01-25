Zacks Investment Research Lowers Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PBPB. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Potbelly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potbelly from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

PBPB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 137,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,147. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Potbelly’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, Director David W. Head bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Also, Director David W. Head bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 106,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com