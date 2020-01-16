Zacks Investment Research Lowers Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) to Hold

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

DTIL opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,017,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

