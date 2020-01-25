Zacks Investment Research Lowers RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

RTIX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut RTI Surgical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

RTI Surgical stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 469,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.50 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.40. RTI Surgical has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.15.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 271,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,810,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 2.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RTI Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 720,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

