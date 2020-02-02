Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) to Hold

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $266.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

