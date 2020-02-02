Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,750. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 692,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 114,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

