Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to Hold

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of SSW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 5,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 130.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 132,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 104,027 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 473.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 54,188 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

