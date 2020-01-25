Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SURF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. 102,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 486,940 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

