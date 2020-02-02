Zacks Investment Research Lowers Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Sell

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 175,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $2,251,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

