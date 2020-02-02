Zacks Investment Research Lowers Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,240. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 198,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 33,083 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

