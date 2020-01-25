Zacks Investment Research Lowers Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

In other news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

