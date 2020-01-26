Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Sell

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of VCYT opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 1.19. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

In other news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 19,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $492,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,886.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,266. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 203,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Veracyte by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com