Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on Veritex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 12,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Veritex has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $47,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $615,040. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veritex by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Veritex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veritex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Veritex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

