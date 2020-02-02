Zacks Investment Research Lowers Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of WNEB traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.98. 53,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,348. The firm has a market cap of $238.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,087 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com