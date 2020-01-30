Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to “Hold”

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,229,000 after buying an additional 75,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

