Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Buy

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALNA. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

