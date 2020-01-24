Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. It has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the lucrative opportunities offered by the sector. Acquisitions have been helping the company to expand market presence. Due to these positives, shares of Aptiv have outperformed the industry’s growth over the past year. On the flip side, weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Automotive vehicle production has been declining over the past few years. The company is seeing escalation in costs due to investment in organic as well as inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the company's revenues and makes forecasting difficult.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $92.33. 1,424,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 86,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

