Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bankwell Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:BWFG traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $216.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.15%. Equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com