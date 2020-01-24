Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

KEGX stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 48,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,477. Basic Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $106.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

