Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of BCRX stock remained flat at $$2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 62,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $422.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,988.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,224.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com