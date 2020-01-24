Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) to Hold

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating Hooters branded restaurants in international markets. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments with sports on television, jukebox music, and Hooters Girls. The Company has rights to develop and operate Hooters restaurants in South Africa, rights to develop in Hungary and parts of Brazil, and has a joint venture with a franchisee in Australia. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BURG opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Chanticleer has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 115.43% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chanticleer will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.94% of Chanticleer as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

