Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CQP. Raymond James cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of CQP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

