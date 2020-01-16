Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Hold

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $467.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,485,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth $2,643,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 64.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com