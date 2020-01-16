Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX remained flat at $$1.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,051. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com