Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

CMTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CMTL stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $732.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

