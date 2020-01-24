Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) to Hold

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Cypress Energy Partners stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.53. Cypress Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 143.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

