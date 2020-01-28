Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions & active drilling in the lucrative Permian Basin. Diamondback's twin acquisitions of Energen Corporation and Ajax Resources, totaling more than $10 billion are expected to further strengthen its Permian position & growth prospects along with offering the firm with synergy benefits. The company also unveiled a $2 billion buyback scheme through year-end 2020 that shows its ability to generate decent levels of free cash flows. However, apart from the widespread flaring and pipeline constraints, natural gas prices have been extremely weak in the Permian, thereby denting Diamondback earnings. It has lost 16.6% over the six months, underperforming its industry, which has decreased 10.8% over the same period. Hence, it warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.32.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. CNB Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

