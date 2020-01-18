Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Hold

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

ESRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

ESRT stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com