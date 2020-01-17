Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to “Buy”

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 82,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com