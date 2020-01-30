Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to Buy

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

ERII has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.04 million, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $28,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,075 shares of company stock worth $1,936,461 in the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

